Jim Ross Reveals Colon Cancer Diagnosis, Surgery Scheduled Soon

Jim Ross has shared a difficult health update, revealing he has been diagnosed with colon cancer.

The announcement was made on Thursday, May 15, via Ross’s official Twitter account, where he informed fans of the diagnosis and noted that surgery is expected to take place within the next couple of weeks.

Ross simply stated:

“Diagnosed this week with colon cancer.

Surgery being scheduled in the next week or two.

I appreciate your concern and support.”

This marks another chapter in Ross’s ongoing battle with health challenges. In 2021, the AEW commentator underwent successful treatment for skin cancer. In late 2024, he offered a more optimistic update on his Grilling JR podcast, stating that his overall health was “improving immensely.”

Ross, a respected voice in professional wrestling and WWE Hall of Famer, has received an outpouring of well-wishes from fans and industry peers alike as he prepares for his next medical procedure.

WNS wishes J.R. all the very best with his treatment.