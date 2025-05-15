CM Punk’s Saudi Arabia Stance Questioned After WWE Trailer Appearance

WWE’s latest promotional campaign for the upcoming Night of Champions event has reignited debate among fans, thanks to the unexpected inclusion of CM Punk. The trailer, released in early May, briefly features Punk, a moment that immediately sparked chatter due to his past criticisms of WWE’s controversial partnership with Saudi Arabia. The premium live event is scheduled to take place in Riyadh on June 28, 2025.

Punk’s history with these shows has long been a point of contention. Prior to his WWE return in late 2023, he was a vocal opponent of the company’s dealings with the Kingdom. Back in 2020, Punk was particularly critical on social media, reacting to The Miz’s involvement in one of the Saudi Arabia shows by using phrases like “blood money.” He also declared at the time that he would “never go” to such events.

Though The Miz has since shared that Punk apologized for the inflammatory post, the tension surrounding his views and potential participation remains a hot topic. WWE has not officially announced whether Punk will wrestle or even appear in Riyadh.

When asked during an Instagram Live session if he hates Saudi Arabia, Punk offered a measured response, stating:

“I’ve never been to Saudi, I don’t hate coming to Saudi.”

That comment has only added more intrigue as fans speculate whether his on-screen involvement in the promotional materials signals a shift in his stance, or just clever marketing on WWE’s part.

