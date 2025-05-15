×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

CM Punk’s Saudi Arabia Stance Questioned After WWE Trailer Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 15, 2025
CM Punk’s Saudi Arabia Stance Questioned After WWE Trailer Appearance

WWE’s latest promotional campaign for the upcoming Night of Champions event has reignited debate among fans, thanks to the unexpected inclusion of CM Punk. The trailer, released in early May, briefly features Punk, a moment that immediately sparked chatter due to his past criticisms of WWE’s controversial partnership with Saudi Arabia. The premium live event is scheduled to take place in Riyadh on June 28, 2025.

Punk’s history with these shows has long been a point of contention. Prior to his WWE return in late 2023, he was a vocal opponent of the company’s dealings with the Kingdom. Back in 2020, Punk was particularly critical on social media, reacting to The Miz’s involvement in one of the Saudi Arabia shows by using phrases like “blood money.” He also declared at the time that he would “never go” to such events.

Though The Miz has since shared that Punk apologized for the inflammatory post, the tension surrounding his views and potential participation remains a hot topic. WWE has not officially announced whether Punk will wrestle or even appear in Riyadh.

When asked during an Instagram Live session if he hates Saudi Arabia, Punk offered a measured response, stating:
“I’ve never been to Saudi, I don’t hate coming to Saudi.”

That comment has only added more intrigue as fans speculate whether his on-screen involvement in the promotional materials signals a shift in his stance, or just clever marketing on WWE’s part.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS Leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 16th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy