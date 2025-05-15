×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW Collision Spoilers for May 17 Taping in Chicago

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 15, 2025
AEW Collision Spoilers for May 17 Taping in Chicago

AEW recorded the May 17 episode of Collision during a taping on May 14 at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The show featured several hard-hitting matches and developments leading into Double or Nothing. Below is what fans can expect to see when the episode airs this Saturday.

The action kicked off with Megan Bayne, accompanied by Penelope Ford, scoring a decisive victory over Anna Jay, who had Harley Cameron in her corner.

Trios action saw the team of ROH Champion Bandido, Tomohiro Ishii, and Brody King picking up a win over Rocky Romero, Lance Archer, and Trent Beretta. However, their celebration was short-lived as they were attacked post-match, only to be rescued by The Outrunners, who made the save.

In singles action, "Speedball" Mike Bailey picked up a win over Blake Christian in what was described as a fast-paced contest. Following the match, Bailey called out IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. Okada answered the challenge, but before anything could unfold, Rush and Dralistico ambushed Bailey, leaving him laid out in the ring.

A chaotic Chicago Street Fight erupted next, as Big Bill and Bryan Keith took the fight to The Gates of Agony. The wild brawl featured numerous tables and weapons and was reportedly a crowd-pleasing affair, ending in a win for Bill and Keith.

ROH World Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara secured a victory over Cru, earning themselves a title defense opportunity against The Hurt Syndicate at Double or Nothing.

To close out the night, Powerhouse Hobbs dominated Wheeler Yuta in singles competition. After the bell, Marina Shafir attempted an attack, but Willow Nightingale rushed in to make the save, potentially setting up future confrontations.

