Willow Nightingale Re-Signs with AEW on Multi-Year Deal

Willow Nightingale has officially committed her future to All Elite Wrestling, putting an end to any speculation about her status.
According to a new report from Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, Nightingale has re-signed with AEW on a new multi-year agreement. While the specific terms of the deal have not been disclosed, it was noted that she is “very happy” with her current standing in the company and had a strong desire to remain part of the AEW roster.
Nightingale was reportedly in a contract year, with earlier reports highlighting AEW’s interest in securing her long-term. That interest has now translated into a successful retention for the company.
Since joining AEW, Willow has become a fan favorite and consistent presence on television. She is a former AEW TBS Champion and captured the 2023 Women’s Owen Hart Cup. She currently competes as part of The Conglomeration faction, alongside Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Tomohiro Ishii.
Now that her future is settled, attention shifts to another AEW standout. Former AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May is also believed to be in the final year of her current deal. While her future remains uncertain, speculation continues to swirl about a possible jump to WWE.
