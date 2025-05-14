It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c live on TBS and MAX with this week’s special ‘Beach Break’ installment of AEW Dynamite at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

On tap for tonight's AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show is Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage match for the AEW World Championship, 'Timeless' Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue vs. AZM in an AEW Women's Championship Eliminator, Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen, Will Ospreay & Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander & Konosuke Takeshita, Bobby Lashley will give MJF his answer and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Beach Break results from Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and MAX.

AEW DYNAMITE: BEACH BREAK RESULTS (MAY 14, 2025)

The new theme song and opening video plays to get things started on tonight's special "Beach Break" themed episode of AEW Dynamite from NOW Arena in Chicago, Ill.

Will Ospreay & Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander & Konosuke Takeshita

Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni and Taz welcome us to the show as Will Ospreay's theme hits. "The Aerial Assassin" makes his way to the ring for the opening tag-team match of the evening. He settles inside the ring to a big pop from the crowd. His music dies down and the entrance tune for his partner plays. Out comes Hangman Page to join him in the ring.

The tension between Ospreay and Page is evident before the match even starts. After they settle inside the squared circle, the music for their opposition plays, and out comes The Don Callis Family duo of "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander and "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita. Callis heads over to sit in on special guest commentary for this one.

Taz immediately begins breaking Callis' balls as soon as he sits down and works on getting his headset and microphone on. In the ring, Ospreay and Takeshita kick things off for their respective teams, as the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Ospreay and Takeshita lock-up, and Takeshita is sent to the ropes, only to then take Will down with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay is up and both men hit the ropes looking for the advantage, with Konosuke falling to the mat thanks to a strike from Ospreay. Tag made to Alexander as the crowd gets on Callis' case with negative chants.

Ospreay is less eager to tag Page at first, and this costs him as Josh keeps him isolated, sending Ospreay back to the Don Callis Family’s corner instead. Alexander stays on the attack before Konosuke tags in for a double-team, and then goes after Page to keep the ref distracted as Josh lays in more punishment.

Alexander goes out as Takeshita continues the beatdown, only for Ospreay to finally get the tag to the Hangman. He keeps Alexander at bay with a moonsault off the apron, before getting back in the ring to hit a Philly Driver for a two count. He sends Takeshita to the corner for a lariat and a snap-mare.

Takeshita gets back up and the two begin trading strikes back-and-forth. Hangman hits a sit-out powerbomb and then goes for a cover, getting a two count. Page is hesitant on the tag but does so, allowing Ospreay to lay into Takeshita with some kicks. The two stare each other down before Page gets a tag to come back in.

Alexander helps Takeshita throw Ospreay out to the floor. Page is propped up on the apron, taking a cross body from Alexander before Takeshita hits a dive onto both his opponents to send them to the ringside area with authority. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Alexander is in a comfortable offensive lead over Hangman, taking it to him with relative ease in a slow, methodic fashion. Hangman springs to life out of nowhere and tries slugging it out with Alexander, but "The Walking Weapon" drops down and secures a standing ankle lock. Hangman tries crawling to his corner.

He kicks himself free and makes the much-needed tag to Ospreay. Ospreay hits the ring off of the hot tag with a ton of energy, immediately taking it to Alexander. Takeshita hits the ring to double-team Ospreay with Alexander, but Ospreay handles them both. He knocks Takeshita out of the ring and plants Alexander for a close two-count.

After some more back-and-forth action, Ospreay seems to be setting up for a Hidden Blade to finish things off, when Hangman abruptly tags himself in out of nowhere. Ospreay didn't like that. Regardless, moments later, Hangman and Ospreay hit a Buckshot Lariat and Hidden Blade combo finisher for the win.

Winners: Will Ospreay & Hangman Page

Top Flight Gets Words Of Encouragement From Dustin Rhodes

Backstage, Top Flight goes off on MJF after he attacked them last week before turning their attention to The Hurt Syndicate. Dustin Rhodes gives them their props as he and Sammy Guevara say they will be watching.

Zach Gowen vs. Ricochet

We return inside the arena where the familiar sounds of Ricochet's entrance music hits. Out he comes, still holding onto his opponent's prosthetic leg as we look back at what happened on AEW Collision to set this match up. Zach Gowen makes his way out next, using crutches.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Ricochet starts to mock Gowen, who sets a base up for himself calling Ricochet to meet him on the ground. Zach’s unique manner of movement trips Ricochet out, to where he leaves the ring refusing to get into it, only to find himself in range of a dive by Gowen to send him to the floor.

Gowen gets Ricochet in a side headlock, smacking him on the head as a measure of revenge before getting a high five with his son, but this only gives Ricochet an opening as he sends Gowen into the barricade and to the floor. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, Ricochet has brought Gowen back into the ring and goes up top for a 450 splash, but Gowen gets out of the way, forcing him to the outside instead. Gowen is on the ropes as Ricochet tries to go for the attack, and gets hung up on his little bullets instead. Gowen gets to a standing position in the corner.

Ricochet lays in some strikes to knock him down. 450 splash connects for the cover, but Gowen kicks out. Ricochet takes him down again for a shooting star press, but Gowen manages to kick out of the following pin attempt. Ricochet is frustrated as he hits Zach with a Vertigo, but even that’s not enough to keep Gowen down. Ricochet leaves the ring to get something.

Ricochet grabs his scissors, but the ref pulls them away. As he goes to get them put away, Gowen grabs his prosthetic leg to hit a boot on Ricochet. This gets him a two-count, as he goes up top for a moonsault. Ricochet rolls out of the way. He then hits a Spirit Gun for the pinfall victory. He hits another one after the match, but is run off by Mark Briscoe.

Winner: Ricochet

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Top Flight

Backstage, we hear from MJF as he awaits Bobby Lashley’s answer. He talks about how important it is for The Hurt Syndicate to do business with him. Renee Paquette asks if he's put any thought into what The Hurt Syndicate are going to do to him if their answer is no. MJF looks like he had never considered that as a possibility.

On that exact note, MVP taps him on the shoulder and tells him it's imperative that he joins him in the ring with The Hurt Syndicate after their match coming up. With that, we head back to ringside for our next match. Hurt Syndicate head to the ring, and out next are Top Flight as they look to get the match that didn’t happen last week.

The duo of Top Flight enter the ring, and this match gets underway as the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Shelton Benjamin goes after both Darius Martin and Dante Martin, but they get the advantage on him, keeping Bobby Lashley away from a tag before Dante hits a dive that is followed by a Darius tope.

Back in the ring, Darius hits a sling blade and Dante gets a frog splash for a two count. Lashley goes after him before making the tag, sending Darius to the corner for some more hurt and a near-fall. Tag made back to Benjamin who hits a release German suplex, laying in some more punishment for a tag to Lashley as Dante tags in, only to be laid out by "The All Mighty."

Benjamin clears Darius away from the ring. On that note, Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock on Dante, and Dante goes out. The referee calls it. The Hurt Syndicate pick up the quick and easy victory. As soon as the match wraps up, we move on to some other business. And not the MJF business -- yet.

Winners: The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate Gives MJF His Answer

After the match, the beatdown continues on Dante until Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara come out to put a stop to it, running them down before issuing a potential challenge for the AEW tag titles. This is interrupted by the arrival of Cru, with Action Andretti running the ROH tag champions.

The crowd is telling them to shut up as Lio Rush addresses the champions in the ring. Cru want a shot at the titles, but Dustin tells them they’re not gonna cut in line. The confrontation is interrupted by MVP telling them they can fight it out on AEW Collision: Beach Break later this week, with the winners getting an AEW World Tag-Team title shot at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025.

MVP then gets on the microphone and says he's got other business to tend to. He mentions the producer off-camera giving him the 30-second cue to a commercial break. He tells the crowd in attendance and the viewing audience at home to stick around, because when we return, MJF is going to get what he asked for.

The show heads to a commercial break on that note. When the show returns, MVP says once again MJF asked for what is about to happen. He says it's time. He tells MJF to "get his ass out here." His music hits but no one comes out. MVP tells Shelton to go find him and bring his ass to the ring.

Shelton runs off to look for him. He notices him in the crowd. MJF says he was just looking all over for them. Benjamin says come with him. He says great idea. He says he was going to suggest that. MJF and Shelton join MVP and Lashley in the ring. It's time for the latest thumbs up / thumbs down vote. Benjamin once again gives a thumbs up.

Lashley heads over and big-brothers MJF, putting his arm around his neck and pulling him in close beside him. He takes his other hand and holds it out to his side with his thumb in the middle. He teases it going down, and then going up, and then back down as Benjamin positions himself behind MJF for a super kick. Lashley then surprises everyone by giving the thumbs up.

MJF runs around chanting "We hurt people! We hurt people!" MVP announces that next week will be the official ceremony for MJF joining The Hurt Syndicate. The best theme in the business plays for the second time this evening as MJF joins his new pals as they leave the ring and head to the back together. We head to another commercial break on that note.

AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator

'Timeless' Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue vs. AZM

When the show returns, without hesitation, we head right back down to ringside for our next featured bout of the evening. This time, we've got a four-way AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator bout. We hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, and she makes her way to the ring.

AZM makes her way out next. We get a look back at NJPW Resurgence where AZM won the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship by pinning Mina Shirakawa in a triple threat, and then out next is that same woman, as Shirakawa makes her way to the ring. Rounding out the competitors is the returning Skye Blue, getting a nice pop from the Chicago fans.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this high stakes showdown. Mina charges after AZM to pick up where they left off at Resurgence, while Storm and Skye fight to the outside. Mina gets a near-fall before AZM fights back, catching Mina with a crucifix pin for a two count.

The two end up fighting to the outside as Mina hits a DDT sending AZM to the floor as Blue and Toni make their way back into the ring. Skye hits a DDT off the ropes on Storm, but is met with an attack from AZM before the two trade strikes. They both hit the ropes but are tripped up by Storm and Mina, who enter the ring to face off.

AZM and Skye enter the ring and all four women go at it, with Mina and Storm getting the upper hand respectively. They face off once more before trading strikes. After some more back-and-forth action, we see a few high spots from the ring to the floor, culminating with Skye Blue fully testing out her surgically repaired ankle, as she hits a big dive of her own.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see some more back-and-forth action, which each participant getting a chance to shine in the spotlight a bit, before ultimately Shirakawa rolls up Storm for the win.

With the win, Shirakawa earns the next shot at Storm's AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025. Once the match wraps up, Storm and Shirakawa have a stare down in the ring. As things are wrapping up, we see Mercedes Mone come out of nowhere to attack AZM.

She locks her in her Statement Maker, but then Jamie Hayter comes out and beats her down and leaves Mone laying. Mone eventually gets back up, and a ton of officials rush out to keep the two separated. Excalibur promotes Hayter vs. Mone in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Finals at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025.

Winner and NEW AEW Women's World Championship Challenger: Mina Shirakawa

Taz Gets Choked Up Paying Tribute To Sabu

After that all wraps up, we shoot to the commentary desk, where Excalibur mentions Sabu's passing. Sabu's theme plays in the background as various images from his legendary career are shown on the broadcast. It wraps up with an "In Memory Of" graphic for Sabu, as his theme continues to play.

From there, we shoot back to the commentary desk, where Excalibur mentions how he has become friends and co-workers with someone who knows Sabu well, as he was one of his biggest career rivals. He then turns the microphone over to Taz. Taz prefaces by saying he's going to do his best to get through this.

Taz then begins talking about Sabu as a man, and as a pro wrestler. He gives him all the praise in the world. As he begins getting choked up, he doesn't hide from the emotions, but rather takes his sunglasses off to show them to the world.

He tells Sabu he's going to miss him, a line he barely got out without fully breaking. He finishes by pointing up to the sky like Sabu. We head to another commercial break on that note. Classy stuff from Taz and AEW here. Very cool tribute.

MJF Wants Lawyer To Review Hurt Syndicate Contract Before Signing

Backstage, we hear from MJF ahead of signing to The Hurt Syndicate. MJF makes it clear he wants his lawyer to look over the contract before signing it. MVP didn't seem to like that. "Smart" Mark Sterling pops his head in to say hello.

MVP asks about the presence of the lawyer, but Friedman insists it’s just a business matter as one would not want to sign a contract without legal representation. MVP agrees and they shake hands before walking off to end the brief segment.

FTR Attacks Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia

Now we shoot to the ring. We hear from Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness, with Nigel apologizing to Tony for his actions at Collision. He offers an apology to Daniel Garcia as well as the latter makes his way to the ring, and we get a look back at what went down last Thursday night.

Nigel apologizes to Garcia, admitting his place is at the announce table and not inside the ring, but Garcia says he can keep his apology to himself. He did exactly what he was supposed to do, FTR disrespected him and he stood up for himself. FTR have tried to end the career of Garcia and Copeland, and perhaps Nigel as well.

He’s gonna fight these guys with or without Nigel, but it would be an honor if he would stand beside him and fight FTR. This brings out Big Stoke running Daniel and Nigel down, with FTR not here tonight as he says Nigel’s actions were egregious. He asks Nigel what his problem is.

Nigel says when someone puts their hands on him he puts his hands on them. Stoke mocks his fake apology before telling Nigel there are consequences for his actions. FTR and Stoke talked it over, and Nigel’s punishment should be getting in the ring with the greatest tag team alive in an official match.

He says this way they wouldn’t be suspended for what they’ll do to him. Nigel knows they might kill him so he initially turns down wrestling, but Garcia talks about seeing Nigel overcoming the odds his entire career. Stoke continues to poke the bear as he talks about Nigel being the Al Bundy of AEW, trying to relive his glory days.

There’s no way Nigel can beat FTR, he could barely beat hepatitis. This causes Nigel to drop the mic, possibly looking to square up with Big Stoke, but FTR blindside him and Garcia instead. They start a beatdown until "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard runs to the ring for the save.

Menard heading down forces FTR and Stoke to regroup up the ramp. Dax Harwood tears a pro-FTR sign from a random fan in the crowd out of frustration. The commentators hype AEW Collision: Beach Break returning to its' normal day and time slot this week. We head to another commercial break.

AEW World Championship (Steel Cage Match)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe

It's main event time!

When the show returns, we see the cage lowered over the ring inside NOW Arena. The commentators deliver some final quick hype as the stage is now set for the AEW World Championship Steel Cage main event of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2025.

Samoa Joe makes his way down as we see the steel cage in place for this World Title bout. Out next is Jon Moxley, with Marina Shafir walking beside him holding the briefcase presumably containing the AEW World Championship as the pair head through the crowd to get to ringside.

Mox enters the ring as Shafir hands over the briefcase, and the steel cage is locked before this main event gets underway. The pair circle around the canvas before going after each other, with the challenger fighting out of the corner before sending Mox into the cage wall.

Joe does it again and we see the champ is worn down already, allowing Joe to continue the beatdown. Back in the corner now, as Mox fights back with some chops before Joe forces him to the corner once more for some stomps and a running boot to the face.

We then see Joe take the champ to the mat for a two count, before Mox fights him off in the corner to take control. He goes after the leg of Joe now, setting up for a stomp on it before cinching in a Figure Four leg-lock. Joe is struggling to break free, turning over to reverse the pressure before forcing a rope break.

Mox catches the challenger with a big boot to take control of the match as soon as they stand up. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes main event title tilt continues here on the annual Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite.

The show returns and the first thing we see is Joe and Mox both covered in blood. They begin trading shots back-and-forth. We notice The Death Riders and Willow Nightingale and Powerhouse Hobbs are out at ringside keeping an eye on things.

Mox takes control before heading to the corner, looking to escape before Joe sends him down with an atomic drop twice over. Senton by Joe gets him a two count before the champ kicks out. Mox escapes to the ropes to stop Joe’s momentum, only for the challenger to intercept him in the corner.

Mox takes a bit out of Joe before hopping to the mat, only to take a chop by the challenger! Mox fights back with some strikes before Joe hits a boot, and Mox responds with a cutter for a cover and the two count. Mox looks for a cross arm breaker but Joe clasps his arms to fight it off, but Mox goes for the bulldog choke.

He cranks away at it as Joe begins fading, The referee checks his arm. Once it drops, twice it drops, but on the third check he keeps the arm up. He fights his way back up, but Mox hits him with a Paradigm Shift. He immediately goes for the cover, but somehow Joe kicks out. Mox pops right up and grabs the referee and complains.

As the action continues, Claudio Castagnoli begins climbing the cage. He is stopped by Hobbs. All of the Death Riders and babyfaces at ringside mentioned earlier start to break out into chaos. In the confusion, someone with a hoodie on runs to ringside and hands Mox something. He lays out Joe and scores the pin for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

Gabe Kidd Arrives In AEW, Anarchy In The Arena Announced

Once the match wraps up, we see the man in the hoodie and he is revealed to be NJPW standout Gabe Kidd. The Young Bucks' theme music hits and out comes Matthew and Nicholas Jackson looking pleased with themselves. Before they can do anything, however, the theme for Kenny Omega hits.

"The Cleaner" sprints out from the back to an enormous pop. He hits a running knee to someone on the ring ramp. As he gets to the cage-enclosed ring, however, the heels out-number him and proceed to beat the living crap out of him for several moments. Eventually, Swerve Strickland's theme hits.

We hear the Chicago crowd explode as Swerve makes his way out with Prince Nana. He runs down and quickly scales the cage wall, climbing up to the top and leaping off with a huge Swerve Stomp onto a giant pile of bodies in the ring.

He gets on the microphone and mentions how he and his peers in the ring, and the people they just dealt with are going to be in Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025. That's how the AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!