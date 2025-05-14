×
Leon Slater Joins Matt Hardy for TNA Tag Title Rematch at Under Siege

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 14, 2025
Matt Hardy’s mystery tag team partner for the upcoming TNA World Tag Team Championship rematch at Under Siege 2025 has finally been revealed.

TNA Wrestling confirmed on Wednesday that Leon Slater will step in to team with Matt Hardy as they prepare to challenge The Nemeth Brothers for the TNA World Tag Team Titles on May 23. The event will take place at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. Slater’s inclusion comes as Jeff Hardy is unable to travel to Canada, leaving Matt in need of a new partner for the highly anticipated title showdown.

In addition to the championship rematch, several other matches have been confirmed for the Under Siege special. Joe Hendry and Elijah will team up to face Trick Williams and Frankie Kazarian in tag team action. Masha Slamovich will defend the TNA Knockouts Championship against Victoria Crawford. Meanwhile, Eddie Edwards is set to battle Cody Deaner in a high-stakes match, if Deaner wins, he will earn a brand new TNA contract.

