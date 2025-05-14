Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs Announced for Next Week’s WWE NXT

A new singles match has been made official for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, adding further intrigue to an already packed show.
Shawn Spears is set to face Josh Briggs in a bout that stems from a tense backstage exchange on this week’s broadcast. During the segment, Briggs was speaking about Yoshiki Inamura's return to Pro Wrestling NOAH when Spears interrupted and suggested that Briggs was responsible for driving his tag partner away.
This will mark Spears’ first singles appearance since losing the NXT North American Championship to Ricky Saints. For Briggs, it will be his first one-on-one bout since competing on WWE Main Event back in December.
With this addition, the card for the May 20 edition of NXT now features four confirmed matches alongside two special segments.
Scheduled for the May 20 episode of WWE NXT:
Joe Hendry concert and Trick Williams rap performance
Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria
Je’Von Evans vs. Sean Legacy vs. Ashante Adonis
Chase U (Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price)
Josh Briggs vs. Shawn Spears
