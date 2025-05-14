×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Zelina Vega Wants to Defend Title in AAA, STARDOM, NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 14, 2025
Zelina Vega Wants to Defend Title in AAA, STARDOM, NXT

Zelina Vega has no intention of limiting herself during her reign as WWE Women’s United States Champion, she is ready to take the gold global.

Just weeks ago on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Vega captured the Women’s U.S. Title with a career-defining victory over Chelsea Green. The moment marked a significant milestone for Vega, who has long been a favorite among WWE fans but had yet to secure a major singles championship, until now.

But for Vega, winning the title was just the beginning.

During a recent appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, Vega shared her ambitious vision for the championship and how she plans to raise its profile across multiple promotions.

"I mean, I want to defend this title as much as I can. We just had the merge with AAA. So, I mean, I'd love to take it out there. I'd love to wrestle Stephanie Vaquer there. You know, that'd be super dope. I'd love to take it NXT, wrestle Giulia there, you know, maybe Kelani (Jordan). I'd love to take it to STARDOM and go and wrestle out there. I mean, however and whenever, I'd love to defend this championship and kind of show people who... Zelina Vega is as a champion."

She continued, “You've seen Zelina as a manager, you've seen her as, you know, the singles competitor in the LWO version. There's been very different versions of me, but now seeing me as the United States champion, I want to be a fighting champion and make sure that this is, I put my stamp on this also."

Vega’s Women’s U.S. Title win is her first singles championship in WWE, and she appears determined to make her reign one that spans borders and breaks barriers.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS Leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

May. 14th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 16th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy