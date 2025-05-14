Zelina Vega Wants to Defend Title in AAA, STARDOM, NXT

Zelina Vega has no intention of limiting herself during her reign as WWE Women’s United States Champion, she is ready to take the gold global.

Just weeks ago on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Vega captured the Women’s U.S. Title with a career-defining victory over Chelsea Green. The moment marked a significant milestone for Vega, who has long been a favorite among WWE fans but had yet to secure a major singles championship, until now.

But for Vega, winning the title was just the beginning.

During a recent appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, Vega shared her ambitious vision for the championship and how she plans to raise its profile across multiple promotions.

"I mean, I want to defend this title as much as I can. We just had the merge with AAA. So, I mean, I'd love to take it out there. I'd love to wrestle Stephanie Vaquer there. You know, that'd be super dope. I'd love to take it NXT, wrestle Giulia there, you know, maybe Kelani (Jordan). I'd love to take it to STARDOM and go and wrestle out there. I mean, however and whenever, I'd love to defend this championship and kind of show people who... Zelina Vega is as a champion."

She continued, “You've seen Zelina as a manager, you've seen her as, you know, the singles competitor in the LWO version. There's been very different versions of me, but now seeing me as the United States champion, I want to be a fighting champion and make sure that this is, I put my stamp on this also."

Vega’s Women’s U.S. Title win is her first singles championship in WWE, and she appears determined to make her reign one that spans borders and breaks barriers.

