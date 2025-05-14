×
Saraya Leaves Door Open for AEW Return After Mutual Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 14, 2025
Saraya Leaves Door Open for AEW Return After Mutual Exit

Saraya is not ruling out a return to AEW despite her recent departure from the company.

Earlier this year, the former AEW Women’s World Champion announced she was leaving All Elite Wrestling, explaining that she felt her chapter with the promotion had come to a natural conclusion. Since then, much of the discussion around her future has centered on a potential return to WWE. However, Saraya has now confirmed that a return to AEW is not off the table either.

In a new interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Saraya reflected on the decision to step away and praised AEW president Tony Khan for how he handled her exit.

"I was like, alright, time for me to bow out. Tony was amazing with it. It ended up being mutual, which is great. He was like, let's do it. Like, that's perfectly fine. He was extremely supportive about my future endeavors and he encouraged me and the door was left open, you know, which is great, and yeah, it was just a lot of brainstorming on my time off where I was like, okay, now it's time for me to bow out gracefully, I guess."

At present, Saraya remains a free agent. Though she has teased interest in a WWE return, her future remains open, with both major companies potentially in play as she weighs her next move.

