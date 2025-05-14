×
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Preview - May 14, 2025: Live from Chicago

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 14, 2025
AEW is set to bring the heat back to Chicago with its annual Beach Break edition of Dynamite, airing live tonight from the NOW Arena. Fans can expect a stacked card featuring high-stakes matches, big-name returns, and a steel cage showdown for the AEW World Championship.

Here is what is scheduled for tonight’s broadcast on TBS and MAX at 8/7c:

  • AEW World Championship – Steel Cage Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe

  • Tag Team Match: Hangman Adam Page & Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander & Konosuke Takeshita

  • Singles Match: Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen

  • Live Segment: Bobby Lashley will respond to MJF

  • AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa

