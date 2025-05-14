Ricochet Responds to Fan Backlash After Je’Von Evans Exchange

Earlier this month, WWE NXT’s Je’Von Evans and AEW’s Ricochet were briefly caught in a social media clash that sparked attention across the wrestling community. The situation escalated through a short-lived back-and-forth on Twitter/X, which ultimately led to Evans deleting his posts.

Appearing on the Battleground podcast, Ricochet responded to the negative feedback surrounding his online behavior, emphasizing that he is embracing a new chapter in his life, one where he feels free to express himself more openly and creatively.

“A lot of people seemed upset about it. A lot of people were upset… I think, what I’m doing is just living my life. Everybody is out to get me, but I’m finally just living my own life and everyone is getting a chance to see it,” Ricochet said.

He credited AEW for giving him a platform to explore his persona and evolve as an artist, inside and outside the ring.

“[I’m] just being able to creatively let me flow and be myself. Being able to show the world myself, my character. AEW has allowed that. They’ve allowed me to go out there and try things. Whether it works or doesn’t work, they let me go out there and open up creatively, which is honestly the reason we got into it. The creativeness. It’s an artform that we live for. I’ve lived my whole life, basically, doing this. Being able to be myself is awesome. It’s been great to agitate.”

