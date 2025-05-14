Will Ospreay Declares AEW "Better in Every Field" Than WWE

Will Ospreay continues to make headlines with his bold and unapologetic takes, and his latest remarks are no exception. The AEW star, known for his explosive in-ring ability and passionate delivery, recently gave fans a clear reason why he believes All Elite Wrestling stands above WWE.

During an interview on Z100’s Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez, Ospreay offered an unfiltered comparison between AEW and WWE, stressing his deep respect for WWE talent but firmly declaring AEW the superior product.

“Because we smoke them in every field of wrestling. Mate, we’re just better. Like, I respect them. I respect every single one of them there. They’re all vets. They all know what they’re doing. They’re great at their job. They understand getting people on their feet. But we are so much more of a better wrestling company than them. Our guys smoke them every single day of the week.

They’ve got good guys, like Gunther. They’ve got great guys, like Randy Orton. They’ve got good guys, like Chad Gable. I respect all of them, but on our worst day, we smoke all of you guys.”

Ospreay's words are sure to spark debate among fans and critics alike as the ongoing rivalry between the two companies continues to intensify.