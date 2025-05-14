Jazz Visits WWE Performance Center: “What an Amazing Week!”

Hall of Famer and women’s wrestling pioneer Jazz made a surprise appearance at the WWE Performance Center this week, drawing attention from fans and fellow superstars alike. Known for her fierce presence and trailblazing career, Jazz shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a photo of a WWE Performance Center t-shirt and writing, “What an amazing week this has been thus far!”
The post quickly garnered reactions from her peers, including WWE veteran Natalya, who replied, “❤️ love this! 🙌”
A two-time WWE Women’s Champion, Jazz made her name known across the industry with impactful stints not only in WWE, but also in ECW, NWA, and Impact Wrestling. Her visit to the Performance Center signals a full-circle moment, highlighting her continued influence and the respect she commands within the wrestling community.
Her return to the WWE atmosphere, even temporarily, is a significant nod to her enduring legacy and the paths she helped pave for the next generation of women in the business.
