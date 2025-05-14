“Women Deserve Better” – Ripley Highlights Double Standards in Wrestling

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to call out what she sees as hypocrisy among fans of women’s wrestling.
In a pointed message shared via Twitter/X, Ripley highlighted the contrast between vocal support for women in wrestling and the simultaneous criticism directed at those achieving success.
She wrote:
“Women’s wrestling fan
– ‘women deserve better’
(Same breath)
– ‘she’s sleeping with her boss that’s why she’s where she is’
– ‘She should retire’
– ‘She doesn’t deserve it’
– ‘She’s handed everything and never worked for anything’
– ‘I hope she gets injured’”
Ripley continued by calling out the toxicity behind such statements:
“YOU guys are the real reason it’s so difficult to be taken seriously as a women’s wrestler. If YOU put as much effort into your own miserable lives as you put into degrading successful women, then maybe you would accomplish something yourself.”
The post has sparked discussion across the wrestling community, with many echoing Ripley’s frustration about the ongoing struggle for respect and recognition in women’s wrestling.
