Swerve Strickland Teams with Reebok and Champs for Limited-Edition Sneaker Drop

Swerve Strickland is taking a major step into the sneaker world with a high-profile collaboration on the horizon.

Following the buzz around his Pressure 1 sneaker debut last year at SneakerCon in New York City, Strickland is now officially teaming up with Reebok and Champs Sports for a bold new project. Inspired by his AEW finisher and his theme song "Big Pressure," the original black shoe featured sharp grey and red accents and marked his first foray into sneaker design.

Now, AEW has confirmed that the next chapter in Strickland’s footwear journey will arrive on May 28 , and this time, it is tied to the iconic Reebok Answer line. AEW teased the project on social media with the line, “Whose House? The ANSWER is coming!” and revealed logos for Reebok and Champs Sports alongside a sleek graphic of a black sneaker.

The sneaker, dubbed the Reebok Answer 3 Swerve, is inspired by both Allen Iverson’s classic Answer 3 model and the Killmonger-style ring gear Strickland wore when he captured the AEW World Championship at Dynasty 2024.

Retailing at $160 USD, the limited-edition shoe is available for pre-order now.

“Pure AI magic on the court! Shake defenders, break ankles, and dominate the game with the Reebok Answer 3 Swerve,” reads the official description. “Originally released in 1999, these retro shoes are Allen Iverson’s fourth signature model and the third in his legendary Answer series. Featuring soft leather and worn suede with all the OG details, these shoes offer a bold, vintage look that stands out on and off the court. Lace up the Reebok Answer 3 Swerve and step into Iverson’s legacy, where style meets history, and the game never stops.”