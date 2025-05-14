Kiana James Reportedly Set for WWE Push Upon Return from Injury

Kiana James is reportedly in line for a significant push upon her return to WWE, with internal support for the NXT standout continuing to grow during her time away.

According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, several people within WWE have taken notice of James’s strong work ethic and commitment throughout her rehabilitation process. Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), Hays wrote:

“Several within WWE are very high on Kiana James. Her work ethic and dedication during rehab caught the eyes of a few and I’d expect her to get a push in the next year once she returns.”

James has been sidelined since suffering a serious leg injury in June 2024, which was later revealed to be a knee issue that required surgery. Her last televised appearance came during a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against IYO SKY and Zelina Vega on the June 17 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Initial details surrounding her injury emerged in September 2024, with recovery expected to take at least six months. With her return now approaching, WWE appears poised to capitalize on the momentum she built prior to her injury.