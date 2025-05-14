Kyle Fletcher Says AEW's Unique Venues Are Reigniting Passion Backstage

AEW's latest approach to running shows in smaller, character-rich venues is resonating strongly with its roster, reigniting a deep sense of excitement among its talent. The company’s upcoming six-show residency this July at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago is the latest example of that direction.

AEW star Kyle Fletcher recently spoke with Case Lowe of radio station Q101 and shared how the atmosphere in more intimate settings has energized the locker room and improved the in-ring experience.

“Obviously with wrestling, the crowd makes it. It doesn’t exist without the crowd. I think these venues, it’s really reignited a lot of people’s passion backstage I want to say,” Fletcher said. “Look, when you’re wrestling in arenas, it’s a different feeling. Like they’re still cool, yes, it’s an arena. But when you have these weird, wacky balconies up here and theaters, it really brings out a different feeling to an arena. That atmosphere, you can’t replicate it. So, yeah, it’s really brought alive the wrestlers’ passion again I want to say. Because everyone is just like , they’re so excited to get out there. So excited to be in the ring. We’re so blessed to have awesome fans that we get to wrestle in front of. And bringing that intimate atmosphere, it makes the experience better for everybody. Absolutely.”

The Aragon Ballroom, which holds approximately 5,000 people before production layout is taken into account, will host three episodes of AEW Dynamite and three episodes of AEW Collision as part of the summer residency.

AEW’s embrace of unique venues continues later in the year, with a seven-show residency scheduled for the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia throughout August and September.

As part of this ongoing tour, AEW is back in the Chicago area tonight. The Beach Break edition of Dynamite is being held at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, with this Saturday’s episode of Collision also being taped at the venue.