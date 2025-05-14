×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Kyle Fletcher Says AEW's Unique Venues Are Reigniting Passion Backstage

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 14, 2025
Kyle Fletcher Says AEW's Unique Venues Are Reigniting Passion Backstage

AEW's latest approach to running shows in smaller, character-rich venues is resonating strongly with its roster, reigniting a deep sense of excitement among its talent. The company’s upcoming six-show residency this July at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago is the latest example of that direction.

AEW star Kyle Fletcher recently spoke with Case Lowe of radio station Q101 and shared how the atmosphere in more intimate settings has energized the locker room and improved the in-ring experience.

“Obviously with wrestling, the crowd makes it. It doesn’t exist without the crowd. I think these venues, it’s really reignited a lot of people’s passion backstage I want to say,” Fletcher said. “Look, when you’re wrestling in arenas, it’s a different feeling. Like they’re still cool, yes, it’s an arena. But when you have these weird, wacky balconies up here and theaters, it really brings out a different feeling to an arena. That atmosphere, you can’t replicate it. So, yeah, it’s really brought alive the wrestlers’ passion again I want to say. Because everyone is just like , they’re so excited to get out there. So excited to be in the ring. We’re so blessed to have awesome fans that we get to wrestle in front of. And bringing that intimate atmosphere, it makes the experience better for everybody. Absolutely.”

The Aragon Ballroom, which holds approximately 5,000 people before production layout is taken into account, will host three episodes of AEW Dynamite and three episodes of AEW Collision as part of the summer residency.

AEW’s embrace of unique venues continues later in the year, with a seven-show residency scheduled for the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia throughout August and September.

As part of this ongoing tour, AEW is back in the Chicago area tonight. The Beach Break edition of Dynamite is being held at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, with this Saturday’s episode of Collision also being taped at the venue.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

May. 14th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 16th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy