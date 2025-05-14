WWE 2K25 Adds Motor City Machine Guns, Giulia & More in First DLC Drop

2K has officially released the New Wave Pack, the first downloadable content offering for WWE 2K25, the highest-rated installment in the franchise’s history on Xbox. The pack includes the highly anticipated debuts of several major names in the WWE 2K universe, with even more content set to follow in the coming weeks.

Leading the charge are Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, collectively known as the Motor City Machine Guns, who arrive after capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships shortly following their WWE debut. The duo bring with them a legacy of success from across the global wrestling scene.

Joining them is current NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer previously made history as the only woman to hold both the NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s North American Championships at the same time. Rounding out the debuting names is Giulia, who stormed onto the NXT scene, won the 2024 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, and quickly rose to claim the NXT Women’s Championship.

Each Superstar is accompanied by unique MyFACTION cards, as well as over 40 new in-game moves and taunts. The pack can be purchased individually or accessed through the WWE 2K25 Season Pass, which is also included in The Bloodline Edition and Deadman Edition of the game.

A special celebrity guest character is also confirmed to be part of the New Wave Pack. While details remain under wraps, an official WWE announcement is expected soon. Players who own the Season Pass, New Wave Pack, Bloodline Edition, or Deadman Edition will receive access to the celebrity character once revealed.

In addition to the new roster entries, 2K has introduced fresh content to MyFACTION, including the debut of the fan-favorite Demastered card series and the useable Urn foreign object. These items are available to players with access to the Deadman Edition content.

Meanwhile, Chapter 2 of The Island storyline is on the horizon for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players. It will feature 11 new quests, 44 matches, and unlockables such as Xavier Woods’ alter ego Zero and the ghost of Paul Bearer, alongside new gear and expanded narrative content.

Players can visit the official WWE 2K25 website or follow the game on Facebook, TikTok, X, Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube for the latest updates. Fans are encouraged to use the campaign hashtags #WWE2K25 and #RuleBeyondTheRing.