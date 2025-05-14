John Cena Confirmed for June 9 WWE Raw Appearance in Phoenix

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is set to appear in Phoenix, Arizona next month as part of his ongoing farewell tour, following the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

PHX Arena has confirmed that Cena will be live on the June 9 episode of Monday Night Raw, which takes place just two days after Money in the Bank in Los Angeles. He is currently scheduled for both the June 7 event and the surrounding SmackDown episodes, taking place June 6 in Bakersfield, California, and June 13 in Lexington, Kentucky.

The arena promoted Cena’s upcoming appearance with the message:

"THIS JUST IN: Undisputed WWE Champion @JohnCena will appear right here at PHX Arena on June 9! Do not miss your opportunity to ‘see’ his farewell tour! Tickets available now!"

As part of his farewell run, Cena recently defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash. The show ended with a heated moment during the post-show press conference, where Cena slammed R-Truth through a table. A potential match between Cena and Truth is rumored to take place at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa on May 24, though it has not been made official.

Cena is expected to retire this December, with his final match scheduled to take place in his hometown of Boston.

Meanwhile, qualifying matches for the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match are set to begin on SmackDown this week. The winner will earn the right to challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at any time of their choosing.