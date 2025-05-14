John Cena Defends Loyalty to Vince McMahon Amid Fan Backlash

Before WWE WrestleMania 41, John Cena spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon, reaffirming his loyalty despite the former WWE chairman's legal troubles. In an interview with The New York Times, Cena stated, “I don’t care who hears it – I love Vince. I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly. I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can’t put their value on my relationship with somebody I love.”

In a further conversation with US Weekly, Cena maintained his stance, noting that personal feelings and public viewpoints often differ. He explained, “Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. Just like I’m entitled to have an emotional connection to somebody. I don’t hold anybody [to blame] for how they feel or what they view as permissible, or things that’ll make them angry, happy, excited, sad. That’s their right as a human being.”

Addressing the backlash, Cena remarked, “I’m not surprised about any of that.” The legal challenges facing McMahon have arisen following a January 2024 lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who alleges sexual assault, emotional abuse, and sex trafficking, further complicating public sentiment towards McMahon and WWE.