New Grudge Match Added to WWE NXT Battleground

A grudge match has been added to the May 25 WWE NXT Battleground lineup. Former allies Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will face off as revealed during Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode. Lorenzo turned on D’Angelo last month at Stand & Deliver, costing The Family their match against DarkState.
A storyline has evolved on weekly NXT shows, with Lorenzo threatening D’Angelo and Adriana Rizzo, who has since gone into a safe house. This week, Lorenzo hinted he located the safe house and threatened Rizzo. D’Angelo attempted to intervene but was laid out by Lorenzo, leading to the official announcement of their Battleground match later that evening.
Four matches are now confirmed for the event on Sunday, May 25, in Tampa, Florida, which will compete with AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Here's the lineup:
