×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

New Grudge Match Added to WWE NXT Battleground

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 14, 2025
New Grudge Match Added to WWE NXT Battleground

A grudge match has been added to the May 25 WWE NXT Battleground lineup. Former allies Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will face off as revealed during Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode. Lorenzo turned on D’Angelo last month at Stand & Deliver, costing The Family their match against DarkState.

A storyline has evolved on weekly NXT shows, with Lorenzo threatening D’Angelo and Adriana Rizzo, who has since gone into a safe house. This week, Lorenzo hinted he located the safe house and threatened Rizzo. D’Angelo attempted to intervene but was laid out by Lorenzo, leading to the official announcement of their Battleground match later that evening.

Four matches are now confirmed for the event on Sunday, May 25, in Tampa, Florida, which will compete with AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Here's the lineup:

  • NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Myles Borne
  • NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against Jordynne Grace
  • TNA World Champion Joe Hendry defends against Trick Williams
  • Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

May. 14th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 16th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy