Tommy Dreamer Highlights Sabu's Legendary Toughness

Sabu, renowned for his extraordinary toughness, was fondly remembered by Tommy Dreamer after the ECW legend's passing. On Busted Open Radio, Dreamer recounted some remarkable stories:

Regarding Sabu's injury during a match with Mick Foley, Dreamer stated, “He shoots over Mick and he moonsaults the guard rail, dude, and it hits him right in the stomach and he bounced off like he just got the wind knocked out of him, how he didn’t break every one of his ribs. And then he goes to the back ‘Agh, I think I broke every one of my ribs. Agh, how was the match? Agh! Okay. Holy s**t did you see that?'”

On Sabu's No Rope Barbed Wire match with Terry Funk in 1997, he shared, “He needed 147 stitches. He rips open his arm to the bone. The match continues and he just yells at the ref ‘Get me tape! I need tape!’ He tapes up his arm, has this insane, classic ‘Born to be Wired’ match with Terry Funk. Then in the back, we have to take the tape off and we were just opening the wound and me and the doctor and Beulah were literally holding his arm and he’s trying to stitch it. And he’s like ‘I don’t like needles; don’t give me needles’ and he’s like ‘Just go get Crazy Glue.'”