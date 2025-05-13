WWE NXT Results - May 13, 2025

Tonight on NXT, TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry and Trick Williams will be on hand for to sign the contract for their TNA World Title Match, Oba Femi and Charlie Dempsey have a non title match, Tony D'Angelo takes on Wes Lee and more!







Check back for live results when then show airs.

Clips are shown from last week - focusing on the battle royal.

No Quarter Catch Crew come out to the ring. Myles Borne, along with Wren Sinclair, Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights get in the to open NXT with a promo. Borne says he shocked the world last week and now he's got a title shot. He brings up his disability and says he is partially deaf and it affects his speech - however he heard the support when he eliminated Shawn Spears and Ethan Page. He says he doesn't want to be judged for his disability but he wants to be judged by his ability. He says he is fighting for the kids who are fighting their own fight. He calls out Oba Femi and says he'll be the new NXT Champion. This calls out Ethan Page. Page has had enough of this sentimental stuff and tells Borne he's pandering. He tells Borne that Borne won on a fluke. Page says Borne is not on his level and asks Borne if he really feels like he deserves this spot. Page asks him to put his contendership on the line against him tonight. Dempsey pipes in and tells Borne that this is a great opportunity for Borne. Borne agrees. Ava comes out and asks them to dial back and tells Borne she thinks this isn't the right move for him but she knows how badly he wants to prove himself so she agrees for the match and says Dempsey has a match is right now.

Match 1: Oba Femi -vs- Charlie Dempsey w/No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne, Wren Sinclair & Tavion Heights)

We get the bell and Femi clocks Dempsey and tosses him to the mat. Femi lifts Dempsey over the top rope and sets him on the apron and we cut to commercial.

We come back to NXT and see Femi getting rolled up by Dempsey for a near fall. Dempsey kicks Femi and hits him with a forearm. Dempsey headbutts Femi and takes him down and hits an arm bar submission. Dempsey tries to roll up Femi, but Femi just chucks him in the air. Dempsey goes for Femi's arm and then shoves him into the corner. Dempsey kicks down Femi and tries to hit a back suplex on Femi. Femi shoves Dempsey into the corner and Dempsey comes back with a kick and a cover for two. Femi slams down Dempsey and Dempsey knees Femi and hits a German Suplex on Femi and covers for two. Dempsey slaps Femi in an arm bar submission but Femi stands up breaking the hold and slams down Dempsey. Dempsey and Femi punch each other and Femi gets the upperhand and takes down Dempsey. Dempsey is tossed in the air and the slammed in the corner. Femi connects with an uppercut and then tosses Dempsey. Femi hits Fall From Grace and pins Dempsey.

Winner: Oba Femi

Karmen Petrovic walks backstage with Thea Hill. As they walk, Tatum Paxley is losing her mind and says she's lost everything and everyone. She tells Thea Hail that Karmen will betray her and she runs off screaming for Ava.

Ethan Page stretches backstage. Ricky Saints approaches him and tells him he must love on raining on people's parade. Page says he takes pleasure in it. Page tells him he doesn't have time for Saints right now.

Match 2: Tony D'Angelo -vs- Wes Lee w/Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont

The bell rings and D'Angelo tosses down Lee. Lee strikes D'Angelo and puts him in a headlock. D'Angelo throws Lee off of him and Lee evades D'Angelo with a roll out. Lee kicks D'Angelo and goes for a springboard cross body but D'Angelo catches him and punches him. D'Angelo connects with a blow to Lee and Lee goes to the apron. Lee is flipped into the ring. Dupont and Igwe try to distract D'Angelo but D'Angelo is unstoppable and kicks down Lee. Lee is thrown outside onto Igwe and Dupont. They catch Lee and D'Angelo jumps out onto them and we cut to commercial.

Back to the action on NXT, Lee pounds away on D'Angelo in the corner. Lee kicks D'Angelo in the back and pulls D'Angelo's hair. Lee punches D'Angelo square in the face a couple times and D'Angelo comes back with a headbutt and some blows and it sends Lee out of the ring. D'Angelo takes out Dupont, Igwe and Lee and back in the ring Lee tries to roll up D'Angelo. D'Angelo hits an overhead belly to belly on Lee and punches Lee to the mat a few times. D'Angelo hits another overhead suplex and then powerslams Lee and covers for a near fall. Lee gets speared by D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo shows up on video Rizzo's safe house. Lee kicks D'Angelo and gets the win.

Winner: Wes Lee

After the match, Stacks says he'll pay Rizzo a visit.

We cut to Stephanie Vaquer walking backstage.

We get a video package for OTM.

Stephanie Vaquer comes out to the ring. Vaquer says last week Jordynne Grace became her next challenger. She says she respects Grace and her journey. Fatal Influence come out and interrupt Vaquer. Fallon Henley says everyone loves Vaquer and tells Vaquer she's one of a kind. Jazmyn Nyx is missing tonight and Henley is interrupted by Jayne who says she can't relate because she's never been champion. Jayne and Henley kind of argue and tell Vaquer she doesn't belong in NXT. Jordynne Grace comes out and she tells Henley and Jayne that they're in each other's way. Grace says she's here to protect her investment. Jayne says it's her turn and she's been holding this division down for a while. Vaquer tells Grace she will not beat her at Battleground and Grace says she will win and nothing will stop her.

Backstage, Myles Borne tells No Quarter Catch Crew to take Charlie Dempsey to medical and that he'll be fine to go out for his match by himself.

Backstage Bubba Ray Dudley and Undertaker talk to Tyra Mae Steele and Zena Sterling from LFG and Bubba tells them only one will win the NXT contract. The women's roster, including Lash Legend, Nikkita Lyons, Izzi Dame and Lola Vice surround Steele, Stering, Undertaker and Dudley and Taker tells the women they have their work cut out for them.

Match 3: Ethan Page -vs- Myles Borne

The bell rings and the men lock up. Borne slams down Page and Page breaks the hold by getting to the ropes. Page clocks Borne and puts him in a headlock and Page is snapmared to the mat and placed in an arm bar. Borne is clotheslined and kicked against the ropes. Borne punches Page and then suplexes Page. Borne smokes Page with some right hands and then Borne is taken down with a shoulder check. Borne is choked out and Borne breaks the choke hold and slams down Page. Page goes back to choke Borne. Borne punches out Page in the corner and delivers some uppercuts to Page. Page is splashed in the corner and Page comes back with a kick to Borne. Borne smokes Page and knocks him outside the ring and we cut to a commercial break.

Back on NXT, Page hits a superplex on Borne off the top rope and covers Borne for a near fall. Borne powerslams Page and then Borne takes down Page in the middle of the ring with punches. Borne slams down Page and slams into him in the corner. Page is covered for a near fall. Page slams down Borne and covers Borne for a two count. Page gets Borne on his shoulders on the top rope. Borne knocks Page down and hits a top rope clothesline on Page. Page smokes Borne in the face and tries for The Ego's Edge and then the Twisted Grin but Borne counters and kicks Page and covers for the win.

Winner: Myles Borne

Sean Legacy from Evolve uses social media and asks Je'Von Evans for a match.

Backstage, Je'Von is with Ashante "Thee" Adonis in the locker room and Adonis tells Evans to not worry about Legacy. Evans tells him to worry about his women. Adonis tells Evans he can take him and Ricky Saints comes in and tells them he wants to see them battle and the winner can challenge him.

We see Tony D'Angelo show up at Rizzo's safe house. D'Angelo is attacked by Lorenzo and Lorenzo vows to end the D'Angelo Family at Battleground.

Match 4: Thea Hail -vs- Tatum Paxley

We get the bell and the women trade waist locks until Hail punches Paxley into the ropes. Paxley is kicked down and splashed onto. Hail covers Paxley for a two count and then Hail is rolled up but kicks out. Hail is splashed down and kicked and Paxley delivers some forearms on Hail. Paxley is slammed into in the turnbuckles. Jaida Parker watches this match from backstage and in the ring Paxley is rolled up. Paxley smokes Hail in the face and hits a flipping leg drop and covers for a two count. Hail headbutts Paxley and Paxley is then armdragged and stunned. Hail chops Paxley and takes her down with some forearms. Hail clotheslines Paxley and Paxley is able to get a facebuster and Hail slaps on a Kimura lock. Paxley gets to the ropes and breaks the hold. Hail is rolled up but she comes back with a driver and then locks in a Kimura lock again. Paxley pokes out Hail's eyes and gets disqualified.

Winner by DQ: Thea Hail

After the match, Paxley loses her mind and goes apeshit on Hail.

Jaida Parker says Hail got what she deserves. Kelani Jordan comes in and Sol Ruca and Zaria are in the locker room. Jordan ask Zaria why she speared her through the barricade. Jordan asks for a rematch.

Ava is in an office with Trick Williams and Joe Hendry. Ava talks about the prestigious TNA Title and some of the superstars who have held it. Williams tells Hendry he should have stayed in TNA and he called this all himself. Hendry says William has changed and Williams gets upsets and they both stand up. Ava tells them to sit down and sign the contract. Hendry says TNA is on fire because of him and he defends his title against TNA and NXT superstars. He asks Williams if he realizes they're making history. Williams says he knows this and he's bigger than TNA, and NXT and Hendry. He's Hollywood Trick and next Sunday he will take Hendry's fame and title and brand. Ava gets Williams to sign and then Hendry tells Williams that while this may not be his biggest match but for Williams this is the most important match for him. He tells Williams that as fast his star rose to the top it'll come crashing down like that too because after Williams loses what does he do next in NXT. Hendry signs the contract and we cut to commercial.

Josh Briggs is backstage when Hank & Tank come up to him and ask how he's doing. They say they feel bad for him as he lost his brother, partner and best friends. Briggs says he feels bad because he thinks he pushed Inamura away. Shawn Spears comes by and tells Briggs that if you don't appreciate what you have it'll be taken from you. Spears tells Briggs he's a cancer and he wants to fix that. Briggs says he has an idea as to how to clear his head and Spears leaves.

Ava is with Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors and they tell Ava they don't care who they have a match against but they want to put Chase U back on the map. Ava puts them up against a returning OTM. Andre Chase flips out when he hears this.

Match 5: Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne) -vs- Jordynne Grace & Stephanie Vaquer

Henley and Grace lock up and Grace takes down Henley. Grace hits a back breaker on Henley and hits some standing clotheslines on Henley. Vaquer tags herself in and splashes onto Henley. Vaquer chops Henley and tries to be fancy on the ropes but Henley stops her and then tags Jayne. Jayne punches Vaquer and chops her. Vaquer is suplexed and covered for two. Vaquer rolls up Jayne and the women trade pinning combos. Vaquer takes down Jayne and Henley tags in and Vaquer is double teamed. Vaquer takes down Jayne and hits a codebreaker on Henley. Henley stops Vaquer from tagging and Jayne pulls Grace off the apron and Vaquer is dropped in the ring and Jayne takes out Grace outside the ring and we cut to commercial.

We are back and Henley is getting punched by Vaquer. Henley kicks down Vaquer and tags Jayne. Vaquer chops Henley and Jayne and Jayne then knocks down Vaquer and covers for two. Jayne punt kicks Vaquer and slams Vaquer into the turnbuckles. Jayne places Vaquer on the top turnbuckles and goes for a superplex. Vaquer counters and slams down Jayne. Henley is tagged in and Vaquer tags Grace. Grace takes down Henley and Jayne. Jayne is spinebustered and Henley is a death valley driven to the mat and then with a forearm and pinned. Jayne breaks the pin and Grace gets Henley sitting on the top turnbuckles. Henley hits a springboard suplex off of the top rope and now all four women are in the ring fighting. Vaquer is taken out and Grace gets double teamed. Vaquer is about to get kicked by both but Grace pushes Vaquer out of the way and takes the hit and gets covered for two. In the ring, Grace kicks Jayne and takes down Henley. Grace hits a driver on Jayne and gets the win.

Winners: Stephanie Vaquer & Jordynne Grace

After the match, Vaquer and Grace stand in the ring and stare each other down. Grace holds Vaquer's belt and then hands it to Vaquer and raises Vaquer's hand with hers.

We cut outside the performance center. Ethan Page is standing over Ricky Saints who has just been taken out by Page.

Back in the ring, Grace stands alone as Vaquer poses with her belt on the ramp way and we get the end credits.