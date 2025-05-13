AEW Set to Introduce Branded Ring Mats

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new partnership with idrinq, naming it the Official Productivity Drink of AEW.

idrinq offers a stimulant-free formula designed to boost focus, energy, and mental clarity without caffeine. Backed by over 50 international patents, the brand promotes a science-driven approach to performance with its “Taste the Science” slogan.

As part of the deal, idrinq branding will appear inside the AEW ring and across shows on TBS, TNT, Max, and AEW pay-per-views. AEW talent will also be involved in promoting the partnership.

“AEW fans bring the energy, and now they have the perfect drink to match-without the crash” said idrinq CEO Norbert Vergez. “At idring, we believe peak performance starts with a clear mind, which is why we created the first-of-its-kind productivity drink that enhances focus and endurance without caffeine or stimulants. Teaming up with AEW-where mental and physical precision are everything-just makes sense. Whether you’re gearing up for a big match, a workout, or just tackling your day, idring helps you stay sharp, focused, and in the zone—naturally.”

