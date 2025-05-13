×
AEW Set to Introduce Branded Ring Mats

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2025
AEW Set to Introduce Branded Ring Mats

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new partnership with idrinq, naming it the Official Productivity Drink of AEW.

idrinq offers a stimulant-free formula designed to boost focus, energy, and mental clarity without caffeine. Backed by over 50 international patents, the brand promotes a science-driven approach to performance with its “Taste the Science” slogan.

As part of the deal, idrinq branding will appear inside the AEW ring and across shows on TBS, TNT, Max, and AEW pay-per-views. AEW talent will also be involved in promoting the partnership.

You can view the official announcement below:

May 13, 2025 – Today idrinq announced an exclusive partnership with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), making idrinq the official Productivity Drink of AEW.

Developed with over 50 international patents, idring encourages its consumers to “Taste the Science” as they bring together a proprietary blend to the AEW audience. idrinq offers a unique stimulant-free formula designed to enhance mental alertness, focus, and energy levels. idrinq is proud to bring their new alternative beverage for both the mind and body to athletes and fans all over the world.

With this new partnership, idring will be featured across AEW’s weekly TV programming on TBS, TNT, and streaming on Max, along with several AEW Pay-Per-View events. As the official Productivity Drink of AEW, idring will have premiere logo placement in both the ring and broadcasted on live TV. With the evolving partnership between the two entities, idrinq is happy to announce that the AEW talent will also play a part in the AEW/idring journey.

“AEW fans bring the energy, and now they have the perfect drink to match-without the crash” said idrinq CEO Norbert Vergez. “At idring, we believe peak performance starts with a clear mind, which is why we created the first-of-its-kind productivity drink that enhances focus and endurance without caffeine or stimulants. Teaming up with AEW-where mental and physical precision are everything-just makes sense. Whether you’re gearing up for a big match, a workout, or just tackling your day, idring helps you stay sharp, focused, and in the zone—naturally.”

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants faced off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first matchup of their three-game series. Unfortunately for Giants fans, the team’s struggles persisted as they suffered their fourth consecutive loss.

Still, not everything was a letdown at Oracle Park. Fans were treated to a fun moment when Anthony Bowens took the mic to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” bringing some cheer to an otherwise disappointing night.

