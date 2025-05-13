×
WWE Raw Viewership Declines Again Ahead of Backlash Build

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2025
WWE Raw continues to face a gradual decline in viewership during its exclusive run on Netflix, with the May 5 episode showing a slight dip as the road to Backlash rolls on.

According to updated figures from Netflix, the May 5 edition of RAW drew 2.8 million viewers globally and amassed 5.7 million hours viewed. This placed RAW as the fourth most-watched program worldwide for the week and a top 10 entry in 20 different countries. However, the numbers reflect a minor drop from the previous week’s episode, which pulled in 3 million viewers and 5.8 million viewing hours. The most-watched show of the week remained The Four Seasons: Season 1, which continued its dominance with 12.5 million views.

The episode itself opened with World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso addressing the crowd. His promo was quickly interrupted by Paul Heyman, who successfully goaded Uso into defending his title later that night against Seth Rollins. The interaction further fueled the ongoing tension surrounding The Bloodline and the top title picture.

In women's division action, IYO SKY secured a non-title victory over NXT standout Roxanne Perez. While the title was not on the line, the match provided a significant platform for Perez and reinforced SKY's momentum heading into Backlash.

A major return occurred during the broadcast, as Rusev made his long-awaited in-ring comeback and picked up a strong win over Otis. The match served as a reintroduction for the powerhouse, who had been absent from WWE television.

The night concluded with Seth Rollins challenging Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. However, the bout ended in disqualification when CM Punk stormed the ring and attacked Rollins, costing him a potential victory and escalating their bitter rivalry.

