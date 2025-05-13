JBL Names Surprising Pick for Wrestling’s Greatest Heel

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has named who he believes is the greatest villain in professional wrestling history—and it is not who most would expect.

While many fans might assume the title of best heel belongs to the likes of Roddy Piper or Ric Flair, John Bradshaw Layfield made a compelling case for someone far less commonly spotlighted: Fit Finlay. A veteran of the business since 1974, Finlay enjoyed an accomplished in-ring career before transitioning to a pivotal behind-the-scenes role in WWE, particularly known for helping shape the women’s division. His efforts have earned him respect from industry peers, with WWE legends like Trish Stratus often acknowledging his impact on their careers.

Appearing on the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, JBL placed Finlay among the all-time greats when it comes to playing the villain in wrestling.

“I was thinking about it today, about the greatest heels… You had Yusuf İsmail… Gorgeous George, then Blassie and Piper. I think Finlay fits into that category, and none of them were better,” said JBL.

Doubling down on his belief, the former WWE Champion highlighted Finlay’s unmatched consistency and authenticity, both in and out of the ring.

“Finlay, to me, I think could be, I don’t know anybody better, could be the greatest heel of all time. And there ain’t a doubt in my mind. I saw him day after day, night after night. I saw him in the ring. I saw the way he acted around fans. He could be the greatest heel of all time, and if he’s not, there’s nobody better.”

