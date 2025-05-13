×
Jake “The Snake” Roberts Undergoing Heart Procedure Amid Health Battle

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2025
Jake “The Snake” Roberts Undergoing Heart Procedure Amid Health Battle

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is undergoing heart ablation surgery on Tuesday morning, as shared by his wife Cheryl via Instagram.

Cheryl posted the news along with a heartfelt message: “Jake’s going in for heart ablation surgery this morning. Calling all prayers warriors 🙏🏻 good vibes, and well wishes are welcomed & appreciated.”

Heart ablation is a minimally invasive medical procedure that targets arrhythmias—irregular heartbeats—by destroying or scarring small sections of heart tissue that disrupt normal electrical signals. The aim is to restore a healthy rhythm and improve overall heart function.

Earlier this year, Roberts disclosed that he had been hospitalized with pneumonia, which led doctors to uncover several additional health issues. The 69-year-old wrestling legend has also been managing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition that puts him at higher risk for respiratory complications.

Speaking about his condition back in January on his podcast, Roberts explained, “I got a problem with my ticker. But by going in, I caught it, and we got to go have a couple of procedures done, and it’ll be all hunky dory then.”

Roberts has been affiliated with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since 2019. He currently serves as a special advisor for AEW’s community outreach initiative, AEW Together.

WNS wishes Jake Roberts all the very best.

