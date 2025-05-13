WWE Ticket Prices Unlikely to Drop Anytime Soon, According to TKO President Mark Shapiro

Any hope that WWE fans may have had for lower ticket prices in the near future appears to be on hold.

Speaking at the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, TKO President & Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro addressed the current direction of both WWE and UFC. Among the key topics was WWE’s live event strategy, dynamic pricing models, and ongoing media rights negotiations.

Shapiro explained that WWE ticket pricing holds “tremendous upside,” especially when combined with evolving strategies like dynamic pricing — where ticket costs fluctuate based on real-time demand — and yield management, which focuses on maximizing revenue by controlling ticket availability and pricing tiers. These techniques are becoming increasingly common across the entertainment and sports landscape.

He also commented on the company’s decision to cut back on the number of WWE live events each year. Shapiro defended the move to reduce the annual total to around 200 events, down from what he described as 300. While the actual reduction is closer to 33%, Shapiro emphasized that the cutback was not solely to improve margins. Instead, it aligns with a broader plan to sustain WWE's strong fan base while improving the overall experience and profitability of each event. He added that 200 events seems like the right number for now, but the schedule will continue to be refined.

On the broadcast front, Shapiro addressed WWE’s ongoing discussions with NBCUniversal and Peacock regarding a renewal of the current agreement for Premium Live Events (PLEs), which expires in March 2026. While talks continue, he indicated there is no urgency to finalize a new deal.

Shapiro suggested that TKO is open to working with multiple broadcast partners, noting the importance of not relying too heavily on a single platform to maximize financial potential. “As a viewer, I can’t stand it,” he admitted, acknowledging the fragmented media landscape, “but that’s the world we live in now.”

Regarding the WWE product itself, Shapiro reinforced that WWE PLEs are “very high quality and low volume,” making them a unique asset in the media rights space. He did not discuss WWE’s library content or its perceived value during his appearance.

Additional Highlights from Shapiro’s 35-Minute Session:

The state of New Jersey is paying WWE a $7 million site fee to host this August’s two-night SummerSlam event, the first of its kind. The funding reportedly comes from pandemic recovery resources.

Shapiro stated that nearly half of the combined WWE/UFC audience falls within the 18-49 demographic, with under-18 viewers also forming a significant portion. He claimed WWE is tied with the NBA as the most popular brand among this age group and ranked number one with males under 18.

He pointed to sports betting (for UFC) and Netflix (for WWE) as major growth drivers in reaching younger audiences.

Shapiro believes WWE could help Netflix reach an unprecedented $1 trillion valuation, describing WWE as both an “antidote to churn” and a “proven formula for subscriber acquisition.”

WWE Raw is reportedly in Netflix’s top 10 weekly rankings in 29 countries and is up 14% compared to what it achieved on the USA Network — although he did not clarify what metric that percentage referred to.

He promoted the upcoming WWE Unreal docuseries set for release on Netflix in June. Shapiro mentioned he cautioned WWE President Nick Khan not to “give away the Coca-Cola formula,” referring to protecting the secrets behind WWE’s production. However, he acknowledged strong demand for authentic, behind-the-scenes content.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS Leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member