CW President Brad Schwartz: “NXT Is a Game Changer for Our Network”

CW President Brad Schwartz has expressed strong enthusiasm for the network’s growing partnership with WWE, calling the addition of NXT to The CW lineup a transformative move for both parties.

Speaking to Variety during the 2025 TV upfronts week, Schwartz described WWE NXT as “an absolute game changer” for the network, while also highlighting how the move to The CW has positively impacted WWE. “It’s been an absolute game changer for the CW, and I think it’s been a game changer for WWE,” Schwartz stated. “This last quarter that just ended was the highest rated NXT quarter in five years. It’s up 19 percent year-over-year.”

The interview arrives as networks promote their upcoming lineups to advertisers, and Schwartz did not hold back in hyping the show’s success. He noted that NXT’s performance in key demographics has even outpaced that of major competitors. “In adults 18 to 49 and 25 to 54, we’re regularly beating Fox on Tuesday nights. It’s unheard of,” he said. “So it’s been absolutely crushing for us. It’s one of the big reasons why our network as a whole is up 40 percent season-over-season… Besides animation on Fox, [NXT] has the highest concentration of 18-49 and 25-54 on all broadcast.”

NXT began airing on The CW in October 2024 as part of a five-year agreement that marked a major step in The CW’s push toward expanding its live sports content. The results so far have exceeded expectations.

Schwartz also revealed that talks between WWE and The CW remain ongoing as both sides explore further collaborative opportunities. “WWE and CW are ‘constantly’ discussing new ways to expand their relationship, including additional WWE programming on the network,” Variety noted. Already, NXT talent have begun to appear on other CW shows, such as Tony D’Angelo guest starring on Wild Cards and Trick Williams appearing on All American.

NXT currently airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on The CW. Tonight’s episode will continue the build toward the NXT Battleground premium live event scheduled for May 25.