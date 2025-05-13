×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Announces Six-Show Residency at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom This July

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2025
AEW Announces Six-Show Residency at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom This July

AEW is returning to Chicago in a major way this summer, confirming a six-show residency at the historic Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. The residency will run from July 16 to July 31, 2025, with AEW set to broadcast both Dynamite and Collision from the venue across the two-week stretch.

The schedule includes episodes of AEW Dynamite on July 16, 23, and 30, while AEW Collision will be taped on July 17, 26, and 31. Each event will take place inside the Aragon Ballroom, a storied Chicago landmark known for hosting legendary music acts such as Slayer and The White Stripes.

Tickets for all six events will go on sale Monday, May 19, 2025. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of six-day ticket packages. Presale access is available now through AEW Insider, which fans can join by registering on AEW’s official website.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

May. 14th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 16th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy