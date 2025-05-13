AEW Announces Six-Show Residency at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom This July

AEW is returning to Chicago in a major way this summer, confirming a six-show residency at the historic Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. The residency will run from July 16 to July 31, 2025, with AEW set to broadcast both Dynamite and Collision from the venue across the two-week stretch.

The schedule includes episodes of AEW Dynamite on July 16, 23, and 30, while AEW Collision will be taped on July 17, 26, and 31. Each event will take place inside the Aragon Ballroom, a storied Chicago landmark known for hosting legendary music acts such as Slayer and The White Stripes.

Tickets for all six events will go on sale Monday, May 19, 2025. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of six-day ticket packages. Presale access is available now through AEW Insider, which fans can join by registering on AEW’s official website.