Sabu Remembered in Emotional Message from ECW Alum

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2025
The professional wrestling community continues to pay tribute to the legendary Sabu following his passing at the age of 60. Known as the “Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac,” Sabu left an indelible mark on the industry over a four-decade career that spanned iconic promotions including ECW, TNA Wrestling, WWE, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, and various independent circuits.

As tributes pour in from across the wrestling world, former ECW star and current NWA Vice President of Talent Relations, Pat Kenney (also known as Simon Diamond), shared an emotional reflection on Sabu’s impact and legacy.

“Unique. Generational talent. Words that get thrown around too much in pro wrestling but for Sabu, they actually fit, perfectly,” Kenney said. “A former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion in 2000, Sabu revolutionized pro wrestling in the mid-90s with his unique, daredevil style. He would use tables, chairs and whatever else he could find to catapult himself through the air as a rocket, causing damage to both his opponent and himself. Yet, there was a lot more to him then he wanted us to know.

“His respect for his craft was instilled in him by his legendary uncle, The Sheik,” Kenney continued. “His intensity was on full display each and every night, forcing everyone in the locker room to keep up. Nobody ever could. While others ‘took a night off,’ Sabu did not. The scars all over his head and body were a testament to this ideology, making him an almost mythical figure. If anyone ever defined the word ‘Extreme’ it was him. Rest in peace, Sabu. Giant sky point for you.”

In addition to his time in ECW and other major promotions, Sabu etched his name in NWA history when he won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in November 2000, defeating Mike Rapada. During his 38-day reign, he successfully defended the title against talents such as Chris Hero, AJ Styles, and Air Paris before eventually dropping it back to Rapada.

