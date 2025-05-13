R-Truth Recalls Survivor Series 2011 as the Highlight of His WWE Career

R-Truth has been part of many memorable moments in his long and colorful WWE career, but for him, one moment stands out above the rest. During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former United States Champion opened up about what he considers to be the highlight of his time in WWE — the main event of Survivor Series 2011.

That year marked a major turning point for R-Truth. After turning on longtime ally John Morrison, he embraced a new, villainous persona. The turn included a controversial segment where he blew smoke in Morrison’s face — a decision reportedly encouraged by Vince McMahon himself. Truth’s new character also introduced the WWE Universe to "Little Jimmy," his imaginary sidekick, which unexpectedly caught on with fans.

Truth’s heel run took him into a WWE Championship feud with John Cena, culminating in a match at Capitol Punishment. While he came up short in that title bout, he soon found a new direction when he teamed with The Miz to form Awesome Truth. The duo quickly gained notoriety for interfering in high-profile matches and even played a role in Cena losing the WWE title to Alberto Del Rio at Vengeance.

That interference set the stage for a major showdown. Cena, looking for payback, challenged Awesome Truth to a tag match. The result was a blockbuster main event at Survivor Series 2011, held at Madison Square Garden, where R-Truth and The Miz faced Cena and the returning Rock — who had not wrestled in seven years.

Looking back, R-Truth sees that night as the pinnacle of his WWE journey.

“I felt like that was the pinnacle. You don’t go no higher than that, right? In the ring with The Rock and John Cena, that’s an unforgettable moment I won’t forget.”

The match ended with Rock and Cena scoring the victory, a moment that also served as the kickoff to their legendary "Once in a Lifetime" clash at WrestleMania 28.