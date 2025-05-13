×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

R-Truth Recalls Survivor Series 2011 as the Highlight of His WWE Career

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2025
R-Truth Recalls Survivor Series 2011 as the Highlight of His WWE Career

R-Truth has been part of many memorable moments in his long and colorful WWE career, but for him, one moment stands out above the rest. During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former United States Champion opened up about what he considers to be the highlight of his time in WWE — the main event of Survivor Series 2011.

That year marked a major turning point for R-Truth. After turning on longtime ally John Morrison, he embraced a new, villainous persona. The turn included a controversial segment where he blew smoke in Morrison’s face — a decision reportedly encouraged by Vince McMahon himself. Truth’s new character also introduced the WWE Universe to "Little Jimmy," his imaginary sidekick, which unexpectedly caught on with fans.

Truth’s heel run took him into a WWE Championship feud with John Cena, culminating in a match at Capitol Punishment. While he came up short in that title bout, he soon found a new direction when he teamed with The Miz to form Awesome Truth. The duo quickly gained notoriety for interfering in high-profile matches and even played a role in Cena losing the WWE title to Alberto Del Rio at Vengeance.

That interference set the stage for a major showdown. Cena, looking for payback, challenged Awesome Truth to a tag match. The result was a blockbuster main event at Survivor Series 2011, held at Madison Square Garden, where R-Truth and The Miz faced Cena and the returning Rock — who had not wrestled in seven years.

Looking back, R-Truth sees that night as the pinnacle of his WWE journey.

“I felt like that was the pinnacle. You don’t go no higher than that, right? In the ring with The Rock and John Cena, that’s an unforgettable moment I won’t forget.”

The match ended with Rock and Cena scoring the victory, a moment that also served as the kickoff to their legendary "Once in a Lifetime" clash at WrestleMania 28.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

May. 14th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 16th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy