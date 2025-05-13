Backlash Highlight: Randy Orton’s Unexpected Reaction to PRIME Drink

This past Saturday night’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event delivered an unforgettable main event as two of the company’s most storied rivals collided once more. WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena defended his title against longtime nemesis, “The Viper” Randy Orton, in a highly-anticipated showdown that lived up to its historic billing.

In a surprising mid-match moment, Orton stepped outside the ring and took an impromptu "drinks break," stopping by the PRIME Hydration Station for a taste of the new Sournova flavor. His reaction was immediate and brutally honest. After taking a sip, Orton appeared visibly stunned before remarking, "This tastes horrible."

PRIME Hydration’s drinks boast a caffeine-free formula packed with BCAAs, electrolytes, and zero added sugar, marketed as the ultimate thirst-quencher. However, it appears the latest addition to their lineup failed to impress Orton. Despite its nutritional edge, Sournova clearly did not win over the 14-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Orton is not alone in his distaste. Just weeks earlier, the brand debuted its controversial pizza-flavored drink, created by Logan Paul and KSI. The unusual flavor did not sit well with current Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, who bluntly told Paul to “throw that flavor in the trash.”