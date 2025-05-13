WWE Draft Still in the Cards for 2025

WWE may finally be preparing to conduct its long-awaited Draft, though scheduling it remains a challenge amid the company’s increasingly packed calendar of events. Despite previous speculation about its status, there are renewed signs that the Draft could take place in the coming weeks.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has not abandoned plans to hold the Draft this year. Now, further insight has been provided by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, who noted the timing might align with WWE’s upcoming visit to Tampa, Florida, over Memorial Day weekend. That stretch includes four consecutive nights of events at the Yuengling Center: Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Battleground, Monday Night Raw, and NXT.

Alvarez stated, “For whatever reason, Giulia and Roxanne are still considered NXT talents. Roxanne has been a regular on the main roster since Royal Rumble; she should be petitioning for main roster back pay. She’s been here so often.”

He continued, “But I was told it’s not set in stone, but very likely at the end of this month, when they’re doing that series of dates in Tampa, it’s very likely there might be a draft on that weekend or that week, which would probably mean that some people are being called up. And by the grace of God, it should be Roxanne and Giulia and, honestly, probably Stephanie [Vaquer] and [Kelani] Jordan, but they can’t call everybody up at once. But there’s a reason that a lot of women were cut in the last couple of weeks, and that is because they are making room on the roster for a lot of other women to get called up.”

If these discussions come to fruition, WWE fans may soon see a significant shift in the company’s rosters, with several standout NXT stars potentially getting the long-anticipated call to the main stage.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS Leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member