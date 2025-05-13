×
WWE Files Trademark for “The High Ryze”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2025
WWE Files Trademark for “The High Ryze”

WWE has filed a new trademark that could signal something in development.

On May 12, WWE applied for the trademark “The High Ryze” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. While the exact usage of the term remains unknown, the broad language in the filing suggests it could cover a wide range of WWE content.

The trademark description reads as follows:
“Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based programs; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; production of multimedia programs; providing online photos and videos featuring sports and entertainment.”

Although WWE has not offered any specific details about “The High Ryze,” it appears the company is preparing to launch or protect an intellectual property asset that could serve multiple roles across its digital, television, or live event platforms.

