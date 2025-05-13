×
Final Lineup Revealed for AEW Dynamite Beach Break Women’s Title Eliminator Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2025
AEW has finalized the lineup for the Women’s World Title eliminator match taking place on this Wednesday’s Dynamite: Beach Break special.

Toni Storm, the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion, was already announced for the non-title four-way bout, along with the returning Skye Blue. On Monday, AEW President Tony Khan revealed on social media that the remaining two spots will be filled by Mina Shirakawa and the newly crowned NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, AZM.

AZM captured the NJPW Strong Women’s Title this past Friday at Resurgence, defeating Mina Shirakawa and Mercedes Moné in a three-way contest. AZM pinned Shirakawa to win the match, with Moné not involved in the decision.

Dynamite: Beach Break is set for Wednesday, May 14 in Chicago and features a stacked card. In addition to the women’s four-way, the show will include a high-stakes steel cage main event for the AEW World Championship, tag team action featuring the finalists of the Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament, and a one-on-one bout between Ricochet and Zach Gowen.

Here is the updated lineup for the May 14 edition of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break:

  • AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe

  • Tag Team Match: Will Ospreay & Hangman Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander

  • Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen

  • Women’s World Title Eliminator Four-Way: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa

