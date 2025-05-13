Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker Set for WWE Raw, MITB Qualifiers Confirmed

The World Heavyweight Champion will step into the ring next week, but his title will not be on the line.

Jey Uso is set to face Bron Breakker in a non-title match on the Monday, May 19 episode of WWE Raw. The bout was made official during this week’s show after Breakker launched a backstage attack on the champion, further intensifying their growing rivalry.

In addition to that clash, WWE confirmed that the road to Money in the Bank will officially begin on the Friday, May 16 episode of SmackDown, with qualifying matches also scheduled to continue on the May 19 Raw. No names have been revealed yet for the MITB bouts.

Two more matches have also been announced for the May 19 broadcast. Sheamus will go head-to-head with Grayson Waller, while AJ Styles will join forces with Penta to take on The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in tag team action.

Here is the current lineup for the May 19 WWE Raw:

Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker (non-title match)

Money in the Bank qualifying matches

Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller

AJ Styles & Penta vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh