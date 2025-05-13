Gunther Declares Championship Intentions Ahead of Uso vs. Paul Title Match

Gunther is officially in line for a shot at reclaiming the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, The Ring General confronted Jey Uso during an in-ring promo segment. The former champion wasted no time throwing verbal jabs, accusing Uso of lacking the qualities of a true titleholder. Gunther mocked Uso for being repeatedly attacked by the likes of Bron Breakker and Logan Paul, claiming that Uso simply is not accustomed to winning at the highest level.

Gunther then made his intentions clear: he will challenge the winner of next week’s title match between Jey Uso and Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Regardless of who walks away with the gold, Gunther vowed to take the championship back.

Uso, never one to back down, fired back confidently. He reminded Gunther that he knows exactly who he is—a champion. He promised to deal with “the YouTuber” Logan Paul next week, and then face Gunther head-on. Before leaving the ring, Uso also reminded the crowd that Gunther tapped out to him at WrestleMania 41, before punctuating his exit with a “Yeet.”