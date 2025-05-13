×
Big Tag Team Match Added to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Lineup

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2025
Seth Rollins' newly formed faction is about to face its first real challenge as part of WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event later this month.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, it was officially announced that Rollins will team with Bron Breakker to take on CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a major tag team showdown. The announcement followed a chaotic opening segment that saw all four men involved in a wild brawl, setting the stage for what is expected to be an intense clash.

This will mark the in-ring debut of Rollins and Breakker as a team following their recent alliance, which began just weeks ago. On the other side, Punk and Zayn are no strangers to working together, though their trust issues were openly discussed on RAW. Punk admitted, “It’s hard to trust anyone,” while Zayn recalled, “I couldn’t trust Punk once, but I learned to.”

The tensions are deeply rooted in recent events. Rollins’ new group has already targeted both men. Zayn was nearly traded to SmackDown before Rollins sicced Breakker on him in a brutal attack. Punk’s involvement runs even deeper—at WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman shockingly turned on both Punk and Roman Reigns, choosing to align with Rollins instead.

With emotions high and allegiances shaken, this tag match promises to be more than just a proving ground—it could be the beginning of something much bigger.

The current lineup for WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025, includes:

  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul

  • Tag Team Match: CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker

