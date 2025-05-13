The Miz to Host Amazon’s American Gladiators Reboot

WWE Superstar The Miz is stepping into a high-profile new role as the host of Amazon Prime Video’s reboot of American Gladiators.

Variety reports that The Miz—real name Mike Mizanin—has been tapped to lead the modern relaunch of the iconic competition series, following in the footsteps of Hulk Hogan, who co-hosted a short-lived revival in 2008. The original American Gladiators first aired from 1989 to 1996 and became a cultural touchstone, pitting everyday contestants against muscular, larger-than-life gladiators in a series of intense physical challenges.

Amazon’s updated version promises a refreshed approach for today’s audience. It will feature what is being called an “all-star cast of gladiators for the modern era,” including elite athletes from a variety of disciplines such as bodybuilding, Division I sports, CrossFit, and international fitness training.

Barry Poznick, general manager of MGM Alternative, Evolution Media, and Big Fish Entertainment, expressed enthusiasm about bringing The Miz aboard as the face of the new series:

“We’re excited to officially welcome WWE Superstar Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin to the American Gladiators Family. He’s the perfect host for the new era of this iconic franchise,” Poznick told Variety. “The U.S. reboot, combined with our epic success in the U.K., our Live Nation Tour, and the launch of our 24/7 Gladiators FAST channel. This isn’t just a comeback, it’s a cultural revival. Fans, old and new, are going to love this evolution in sports entertainment.”