×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Miz to Host Amazon’s American Gladiators Reboot

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 13, 2025
The Miz to Host Amazon’s American Gladiators Reboot

WWE Superstar The Miz is stepping into a high-profile new role as the host of Amazon Prime Video’s reboot of American Gladiators.

Variety reports that The Miz—real name Mike Mizanin—has been tapped to lead the modern relaunch of the iconic competition series, following in the footsteps of Hulk Hogan, who co-hosted a short-lived revival in 2008. The original American Gladiators first aired from 1989 to 1996 and became a cultural touchstone, pitting everyday contestants against muscular, larger-than-life gladiators in a series of intense physical challenges.

Amazon’s updated version promises a refreshed approach for today’s audience. It will feature what is being called an “all-star cast of gladiators for the modern era,” including elite athletes from a variety of disciplines such as bodybuilding, Division I sports, CrossFit, and international fitness training.

Barry Poznick, general manager of MGM Alternative, Evolution Media, and Big Fish Entertainment, expressed enthusiasm about bringing The Miz aboard as the face of the new series:

“We’re excited to officially welcome WWE Superstar Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin to the American Gladiators Family. He’s the perfect host for the new era of this iconic franchise,” Poznick told Variety. “The U.S. reboot, combined with our epic success in the U.K., our Live Nation Tour, and the launch of our 24/7 Gladiators FAST channel. This isn’t just a comeback, it’s a cultural revival. Fans, old and new, are going to love this evolution in sports entertainment.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

May. 14th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 16th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy