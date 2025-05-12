×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Earn Upvotes, Gain Status: Compete on the WNS Leaderboard

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 12, 2025
Earn Upvotes, Gain Status: Compete on the WNS Leaderboard

Welcome to the WNS Leaderboard –  Rise Through the Ranks!

The WNS Leaderboard is our exciting member-only feature designed to spotlight the most active, thoughtful, and upvoted voices across the WrestlingNewsSource.com community. It tracks how many upvotes your comments receive from fellow members; the more you earn, the higher you climb. It is a fun, competitive, and community-driven way to recognise passionate wrestling fans just like you!

To join the action, simply create a free WNS Members account - . Once you verify your email and log in, every upvote your comments receive will count toward your leaderboard position. You can even personalise your profile with an avatar in the Edit Profile section, your image will appear next to your name if you land in the top 3 on the desktop version of the leaderboard.

This is just the beginning.

We have expanded features and exciting incentives coming soon, including new ways to interact, unlock rewards, and climb the leaderboard faster. Keep an eye out, we are building this with and for our members, not for clicks or data mining. No algorithms. No social media drama. Just wrestling!

Also, do not forget to visit our In Case You Missed It page — a roundup of news you might have missed since your last visit! Bookmark the link!

As a member, if you have a suggestion on how we can improve, we would love to hear from you! - Comment below or email coder@wrestlingnewssource.com.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Louisville, Kentucky

May. 12th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 13th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

May. 14th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Greensboro, North Carolina

May. 16th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Greenville, South Carolina

May. 19th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 20th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

May. 21st 2025

#dynamite

TNA Under Siege 2025

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

May. 23rd 2025

#under siege

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tampa, Florida

May. 24th 2025

#snme

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy