Earn Upvotes, Gain Status: Compete on the WNS Leaderboard

Welcome to the WNS Leaderboard – Rise Through the Ranks!
The WNS Leaderboard is our exciting member-only feature designed to spotlight the most active, thoughtful, and upvoted voices across the WrestlingNewsSource.com community. It tracks how many upvotes your comments receive from fellow members; the more you earn, the higher you climb. It is a fun, competitive, and community-driven way to recognise passionate wrestling fans just like you!
To join the action, simply create a free WNS Members account - Become a Member. Once you verify your email and log in, every upvote your comments receive will count toward your leaderboard position. You can even personalise your profile with an avatar in the Edit Profile section, your image will appear next to your name if you land in the top 3 on the desktop version of the leaderboard.
This is just the beginning.
We have expanded features and exciting incentives coming soon, including new ways to interact, unlock rewards, and climb the leaderboard faster. Keep an eye out, we are building this with and for our members, not for clicks or data mining. No algorithms. No social media drama. Just wrestling!
Also, do not forget to visit our In Case You Missed It page — a roundup of news you might have missed since your last visit! Bookmark the link!
Louisville, Kentucky
May. 12th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 13th 2025
Hoffman Estates, Illinois
May. 14th 2025
Greensboro, North Carolina
May. 16th 2025
Greenville, South Carolina
May. 19th 2025
Orlando, Florida
May. 20th 2025
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
May. 21st 2025
Brampton, Ontario, Canada
May. 23rd 2025
Tampa, Florida
May. 24th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
May. 25th 2025
