WWE Night of Champions Set for Riyadh on June 28 at Kingdom Arena

WWE is heading back to Saudi Arabia for another major international spectacle, as the company has officially confirmed the return of Night of Champions to Riyadh this summer. In partnership with the General Entertainment Authority, WWE will deliver two back-to-back nights of action from the state-of-the-art Kingdom Arena — a landmark setting for what promises to be another historic stop on WWE’s global calendar.

WWE issued the following:

WWE® RETURNS TO RIYADH FOR NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS AT KINGDOM ARENA ON SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Friday Night SmackDown also heading to Kingdom Arena on Friday, June 27

May 12, 2025 – The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), has announced that Night of Champions will be held at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Additionally, Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from Kingdom Arena the night before on Friday, June 27. This marks the first time SmackDown will be held in Saudi Arabia’s capital.

Friday Night SmackDown airs on USA Network and Night of Champions will stream on Peacock in the United States. Both will stream live in Saudi Arabia, and in most markets around the world, on Netflix. Information regarding general ticket onsale and further event updates will be available in the coming weeks.

About Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia's capital embraces one of the world's biggest entertainment events every year during winter. Since the launch of the Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting activities, and other unique cultural events. For more information, please visit https://riyadhseason.com/en-US.

