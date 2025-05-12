USA Network Honors Tamina’s 15-Year WWE Career Despite Long TV Absence

WWE fans were caught off guard this week as USA Network paid tribute to a Superstar who has not appeared on television in nearly two years. Despite her lengthy absence, Tamina was honored for reaching a major career milestone, 15 years with WWE!

Taking to X, USA Network shared a nostalgic photo of Tamina’s 2010 debut alongside Jimmy and Jey Uso. The trio made a strong impression on that night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, launching Tamina into the spotlight as a fierce presence in the women’s division.

“On this day in 2010 B.Y (Before Yeet), @WWEUsos and @TaminaSnuka debuted on Raw, immediately making the tag team division and @WWE fans take notice! #WWERaw” USA Network posted.

While the gesture was appreciated by fans of the long-tenured Superstar, many were surprised considering Tamina has not been featured on WWE programming since the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. There has been no official word on her status or any indication of an impending return.

During her most recent stint, Tamina was briefly aligned with Nia Jax in the women’s tag team division. Over her career, she captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship and held the now-defunct 24/7 Championship on several occasions.