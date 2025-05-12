×
Braun Strowman to Star in New USA Network Food Series This Fall

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 12, 2025
Despite his departure from WWE, Braun Strowman is not stepping away from the spotlight just yet. USA Network has confirmed that the former WWE Superstar will headline a brand-new reality series set to debut in the fall of 2025.

Titled Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman, the show follows the “Monster Among Men” as he travels across America with one mission in mind—devour every dish on the menu. Each episode sees Strowman stopping at different restaurants while on the road for WWE, attempting to conquer full menus with his signature appetite.

“Everything on the Menu With Braun Strowman is a new food format with a big appetite. Each episode, join WWE Legend Braun Strowman as he eats his way across America, while on the road for WWE, ordering everything on every menu and trying to down every last bite,” reads the official synopsis.

The series is a collaboration between WWE Studios and BrightNorth Studios. Executive producers include Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico, and Ben Houser for WWE Studios, along with Matthew J. Braley, Kevin Duncan, Morgan Hertzan, Pat Dimon, Shawn Efran, and Azadeh De Leon for BrightNorth Studios.

