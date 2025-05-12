×
Shotzi Blackheart Set to Debut in MLW at Summer of the Beasts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 12, 2025
Shotzi Blackheart is heading to Major League Wrestling, and she is not holding back.

During MLW’s Azteca Lucha event in 2025, a teaser video aired that all but confirmed her arrival in the promotion. The video featured green text and her signature tank imagery, with bold on-screen messages including, “The warning SHOTZ will be fired.” It ended by revealing the date of her debut—“June 26 Hearts turn black”—and plugged the upcoming Summer of the Beasts event taking place in New York City.

This comes shortly after Shotzi confirmed that her time in WWE is nearly over. While she remains under contract for a little while longer, the company has opted not to renew her deal, making her a free agent in the coming weeks. Shotzi made it clear she is ready to hit the ground running. “Come July I will be full time balls to the walls!” she posted alongside her booking information.

Shotzi originally signed with WWE in November 2019 and began competing under the name Shotzi Blackheart, which she had also used on the independent circuit. Her ring name was shortened to “Shotzi” when she joined the SmackDown roster in 2021, but she plans to revert back to the full moniker now that she is departing WWE.

During her run, she captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship and was named NXT’s Breakout Star of the Year in 2020. Known as the “Ballsy Badass,” she recently hinted at the end of her WWE chapter with a high-energy hype video declaring that she was “back,” signaling a new era in her career just before the news of her departure became public.

