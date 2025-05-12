WWE Evolution 2 Rumored for July in Atlanta With Major Weekend Plans

Rumors surrounding the return of WWE's all-women’s Premium Live Event, Evolution, are once again gaining momentum. New details have emerged suggesting that WWE is actively considering staging a second installment of the groundbreaking event this summer, with a potential location and timeframe coming into focus.

BodySlam.net recently reported that WWE was planning to hold Evolution 2 on July 5 at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut. However, further reporting from PWInsiderElite.com indicates that internal discussions have shifted to a different possibility, with “the weekend of July 12 in Atlanta” now under strong consideration.

This revised date would place the event around Saturday, July 12, 2025, and according to the report, WWE could pair the PLE with a Saturday Night’s Main Event taping during the same weekend. Such a move would create a packed weekend of WWE programming in Atlanta, centered around a high-profile celebration of women’s wrestling.

Despite the increased buzz, PWInsiderElite.com stresses that these plans remain tentative and have yet to be officially confirmed. The original Evolution event took place in 2018 and remains WWE’s only all-women’s pay-per-view to date, making the possibility of a sequel highly anticipated by fans and talent alike.