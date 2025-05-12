Josh Alexander Reveals TNA Never Offered New Deal Before AEW Jump

Josh Alexander, the former TNA World Champion, officially joined All Elite Wrestling after debuting on the April 16 episode of AEW Dynamite as the surprise opponent for Hangman Adam Page. Since his arrival, he has been under the guidance of Don Callis, who is actively recruiting him into the Don Callis Family.

Alexander, now firmly established on the AEW roster, recently opened up during an interview with Justin Dhillon of Conversations with the Classic, where he spoke candidly about the circumstances surrounding his TNA departure. Despite his long-standing contributions to the company, Alexander revealed that TNA made no effort to re-sign him when he became a free agent in mid-February.

“I mean, I had the meeting with TNA a year before, and then they picked up my option,” Alexander said. “I’m like, ‘OK guys, I’m going to — I’d be doing my family a disservice by not seeing what else is out there from a financial aspect, opportunity perspective. So you guys come to the table with an offer and I’ll definitely [consider it]. I love this place, I love the locker room.’ And part of me is like, I don’t want to leave. But it doesn’t make sense to stay if it isn’t in the same ballpark. They never made me an offer. Ever.”

He added further context to the breakdown in communication: “They just took that [as I’m] leaving. I’m like ‘Ok…’ even though we had conversations several times, where I said, ‘Just make me an offer, guys.’ And they just never did.”

Alexander’s comments reflect a surprising and disappointing turn of events for many fans who believed TNA should have made every effort to retain one of their top stars. As a former two-time TNA/IMPACT World Champion and the longest-reigning world champion in company history, his contributions to the promotion were significant.