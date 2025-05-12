×
AEW Collision Sees Ratings Boost on May 8 Special Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 12, 2025
AEW Collision Sees Ratings Boost on May 8 Special Episode

The ratings are in for the special Thursday, May 8, 2025 edition of AEW Collision, which aired on TBS rather than its usual home on TNT.

Per Wrestlenomics, the episode attracted 382,000 viewers, showing a rebound from the May 3 broadcast, which drew 341,000 viewers. Both editions aired on TBS due to scheduling adjustments.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the May 8 episode posted a 0.09 rating, up from the previous week's 0.06. The data indicates AEW benefited from the Thursday timeslot shift, with gains in both overall audience and demo performance.

