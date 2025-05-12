×
Kevin Nash Reflects on Triple H Taking the Fall for the Curtain Call

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 12, 2025
Kevin Nash Reflects on Triple H Taking the Fall for the Curtain Call

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up about one of the most controversial behind-the-scenes moments in professional wrestling history—the 1996 “Curtain Call” at Madison Square Garden. This event saw members of The Kliq—Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Scott Hall, and Nash himself—break character in front of a live crowd, an act that went against the strict backstage etiquette of the time. The fallout was immediate and impactful, particularly for Triple H, who was left to face the consequences.

During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash reflected on the backstage repercussions and the way the fallout was handled, revealing how Triple H became the scapegoat for the incident.

“He took the bullet,” Nash said of Triple H. “Shawn could have protected him and didn’t.” At the time, Michaels was the reigning WWF Champion and considered untouchable within the company’s creative direction. Nash noted that Michaels' elevated status allowed him to avoid punishment, which stirred resentment within the group.

Nash went on to explain that although Michaels did not intervene to shield Triple H from the consequences, their friendship endured and eventually came full circle. “When Shawn started to spiral through his personal demons, Paul [Levesque, Triple H] was there for him,” Nash added, highlighting the depth of their bond despite the earlier letdown.

When asked whether there was any lingering animosity among The Kliq members over how things unfolded, Nash did not hesitate to confirm it. “Yeah. I think there was on all of our ends, because if anybody was untouchable, it was Shawn. Shawn was the champ. They were definitely going with him.”

