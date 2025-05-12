John Cena’s 17th Title Run Expected to Extend Into Summer

John Cena’s historic 17th World Championship reign is expected to continue into the summer, according to a new report from Fightful Select. Cena, who won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, retained the title at Backlash with help from Nick Aldis and R-Truth—sparking criticism of his current heel run.

Despite the controversy, WWE appears committed to a long-term reign. Fightful Select noted, “the claim from people within the company was that John Cena’s title reign would continue into Summer.” The report also highlights that WWE began teasing Cena’s heel turn as early as the Royal Rumble, and any transition back to a fan favorite is expected to develop gradually.

Speculation continues that Cody Rhodes could be positioned to eventually end Cena’s reign, with fans awaiting his return to WWE television.